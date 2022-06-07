Man convicted of killing Onalaska man sentenced to 16 years in prison

The first sentence has been handed down in a West Allis homicide that left an Onalaska man dead.

Angel Monge-Mathuzima, 32, Milwaukee, was sentenced to 16 years in prison Tuesday for the death of Ryan Sorenson. The sentence was imposed by Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Wagner and includes nine years of extended supervision upon Monge-Mathuzima's release.

Monge-Mathuzima was convicted of a single felony count of second-degree reckless homicide. He is accused of stabbing Sorenson to death after a Sept. 15, 2019, altercation on South 71st St. in Milwaukee.

Monge-Mathuizima remained at large for nearly a year before his arrest Aug. 1, 2020.

A second defendant, Shirley Louise Monge, 32, Milwaukee, pleaded guilty last year to felony battery/party to a crime. She was arrested the same day as Monge-Mathuzima and was released from jail Sept. 14, 2020, after posting $5,000 cash bail.

Monge, who is Monge-Mathuizima's wife, was also scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, but the sentencing was delayed after her attorney contracted COVID-19. The sentencing has been rescheduled for July 11.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

