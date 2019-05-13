The 41-year-old man who hit his head in Onalaska and who police requested community assistance in investigating has died, police said.
The La Crosse County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Charles J Wolowicz Jr. and the autopsy results conducted are pending, according to the Onalaska Police Department.
Wolowicz, who fell and suffered a head injury May 3 at 11:58 p.m. on the 200 block of Main Street, was transported by an ambulance to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, authorities said.
Onalaska police said May 6 that they did not suspect foul play but are still investigating the matter and urge the community to contact Investigator Pete Jakowski at 608-392-0285 if they have information related to the case.
