Man dies while an inmate in the La Crosse County Jail
Man dies while an inmate in the La Crosse County Jail

A 57-year-old man died Tuesday while an inmate in the La Crosse County Jail, according to the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office.

Jail staff discovered the unnamed man unresponsive in his cell at about 10:34 a.m. shortly after having contact with him.

While staff members performed life-saving efforts assisted by the La Crosse Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance Service, the man died. 

According to the sheriff's office, the man appears to have died as a result of previous medical issues.

The La Crosse Police Department will conduct an independent investigation into the death per jail policy and an autopsy will be performed.

The man's name was withheld pending notification of his family.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

