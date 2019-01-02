Try 1 month for 99¢
Stabbing
The La Crosse Police Department investigates the scene of a stabbing on the 600 block of South Seventh Street Wednesday. The victim was pronounced dead at Gundersen Health Care.

A man was fatally stabbed early Wednesday on the city’s South Side.

Authorities received a call about 2 a.m. of a stabbing in the 600 block of South Seventh Street, according to the La Crosse Police Department. The victim was taken by a private party to Gundersen Health Care, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation remains active, and the 600 block of South Seventh Street closed. The name of the victim was not immediately released.

More information about this breaking story is expected later today.

Stabbing
