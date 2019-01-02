A man was fatally stabbed early Wednesday on the city’s South Side.
Authorities received a call about 2 a.m. of a stabbing in the 600 block of South Seventh Street, according to the La Crosse Police Department. The victim was taken by a private party to Gundersen Health Care, where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation remains active, and the 600 block of South Seventh Street closed. The name of the victim was not immediately released.
More information about this breaking story is expected later today.
Tammi J. Reed
Christopher P. Polus
Chue Yee Xiong
Austin J. Olson
Nicole E. Aarstad and Phillip L. Dickey
Nicole E. Aarstad and Phillip L. Dickey were charged Dec, 27 after authorities discovered methamphetamine in a vehicle in which they both were in, according to the complaint. Aarstad, 37, of La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Dickey, 35, of Onalaska, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, all repeated offenses.
Jeremy Allan Kline
Nichol A. R. Farley
Kymberly C. Cole
Cody A Brantner
Max G. Pretasky
Ronald M. Wright
Phillip S. Dunn
Bryce D. Boncouri
Lynzee J. Berkley
Karen L. Carter
Peng Lor
Jesse R. Turnmire
Sophie R. Yang
Jeffrey M. Sampson
Jeremy J. Degenhardt
Johnathon R. Prindle
Marcus J. Walker
Rashaad S. Riley
Michael R. Nelson
Jacob D. Dolan
Kathryn J. Hauser
Larry A. Baldwin Jr.
Sean C. Johnson
Walter Deyunta Walker
Emmanuel Hunt
Gregory T. Simmons
Arnell Reynolds
Arnell Reynolds, 57, 406 S. Main St., was charged Dec. 12 with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, all counts of domestic abuse. Reynolds was arrested after a physical altercation with his girlfriend, according to the complaint.
Michael K. Manning
Nicholas R. Hawkins
Jesse Rees Kirk
Craig A. Seidel
Collin D. Mossholder
Keith R. Kirchner
Cayden J. Smith
David F. Peaslee II
Cody J. Kneifl
Joshua R. Harris
Misty L. Johnson
Misty L. Johnson, 42, Mindoro, was charged Dec. 6 with possession of a firearm by a felon. Johnson was arrested for possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, according to the complaint.
Chue Yee Xiong
Jedd T. Monsoor
Jedd T. Monsoor, 39, of Holmen, was charged Dec. 5 with aggravated battery (intentional bodily harm, domestic abuse). On Nov. 22, law enforcement were dispatched to a residence in Holmen, where a woman said Monsoor had thrown her into a door. The woman also told police that she tore a ligament in her left thumb during an argument with Monsoor in October, according to the complaint.
Jesse Rees Kirk
Michael R. Hanson
David A. Fox Jr.
David A. Fox Jr., 36, of Tomah, was charged Dec. 5 with being a fugitive. Fox has an outstanding warrant in Shawnee County, Kan., where he faces charges of aggravated domestic battery.
Jerry D. Berry
Bryant J. Swiggum
Danielle A. McGinnis
Matthew B. Sibley
Dustin L. Olson
Robert Patterson
Victor S. Johnson
Kiyah S. Hatlan
Click here to sign up for breaking news alerts from the La Crosse Tribune.
Click here to sign up for breaking news alerts from the La Crosse Tribune.
Click here to sign up for breaking news alerts from the La Crosse Tribune.
Click here to sign up for breaking news alerts from the La Crosse Tribune.
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.