 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man gets 46 years for sexual assault of elderly Sparta woman, auto theft
0 Comments

Man gets 46 years for sexual assault of elderly Sparta woman, auto theft

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bobby Clayton

Clayton

Bobby Clayton pleaded guilty May 10 to two counts of third-degree sexual assault and one count each of burglary, battery, aggravated battery, operating a vehicle without the owners consent, bail jumping, fleeing an officer and second-offense operating a vehicle with a controlled substance.

Clayton was sentenced to 46½ years in prison by Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Mark Goodman. Two theft charges, four bail jumping charges and three traffic charges were dismissed as part of the plea.

“The sentence recognizes the significant trauma the victim was forced to endure,” Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger said. “The victim in this matter is a hard-working, law-abiding, model citizen who should not have been forced to endure such significant trauma. The sentence from the court is a step towards addressing that trauma and hopefully gives her peace of mind for the foreseeable future.”

Prosecutors allege Clayton and a 14-year-old juvenile broke into the home of a 76-year-old Sparta woman Jan. 22, 2018, where Clayton physically and sexually assaulted the woman before stealing her vehicle. Prosecutors say the victim didn’t know Clayton.

When law enforcement attempted to stop Clayton near Tomah on Interstate 90, he reportedly fled at a high rate of speed. A high-speed chase ended after Clayton crashed the vehicle near Lyndon Station.

After receiving treatment for the injuries sustained in the crash, Clayton was taken into custody. He was ordered held in the Monroe County Jail on $50,000 cash bond and remained there until the bond was posted Jan. 5. He allegedly violated a bond condition in March and was jailed again on a $100,000 cash bond.

From 2015 to 2016, murder and non-negligent manslaughter rates in the United States went up 8.4%, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Here is a look at the cities with the highest murder rates in the country.

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

"The sentence recognizes the significant trauma the victim was forced to endure. The victim in this matter is a hard-working, law-abiding, model citizen who should not have been forced to endure such significant trauma."

Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger said

Quote
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News