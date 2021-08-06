Man gets 46 years for sexual assault of elderly Sparta woman, auto theft

Bobby Clayton pleaded guilty May 10 to two counts of third-degree sexual assault and one count each of burglary, battery, aggravated battery, operating a vehicle without the owners consent, bail jumping, fleeing an officer and second-offense operating a vehicle with a controlled substance.
Clayton was sentenced to 46½ years in prison by Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Mark Goodman. Two theft charges, four bail jumping charges and three traffic charges were dismissed as part of the plea.
“The sentence recognizes the significant trauma the victim was forced to endure,” Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger said. “The victim in this matter is a hard-working, law-abiding, model citizen who should not have been forced to endure such significant trauma. The sentence from the court is a step towards addressing that trauma and hopefully gives her peace of mind for the foreseeable future.”
Prosecutors allege Clayton and a 14-year-old juvenile broke into the home of a 76-year-old Sparta woman Jan. 22, 2018, where Clayton physically and sexually assaulted the woman before stealing her vehicle. Prosecutors say the victim didn’t know Clayton.
When law enforcement attempted to stop Clayton near Tomah on Interstate 90, he reportedly fled at a high rate of speed. A high-speed chase ended after Clayton crashed the vehicle near Lyndon Station.
After receiving treatment for the injuries sustained in the crash, Clayton was taken into custody. He was ordered held in the Monroe County Jail on $50,000 cash bond and remained there until the bond was posted Jan. 5. He allegedly violated a bond condition in March and was jailed again on a $100,000 cash bond.
