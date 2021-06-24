Man gets jail time for attempted carjackings in La Crosse; 'We have three complete strangers who were victimized'

Philbin said none of the three victims knew Scarbrough and were traumatized by the incidents.

"His offenses are serious and represent a danger to the public," Philbin said. "The fact that the victims are strangers exacerbates the situation."

Philbin said one victim was nervous about talking to prosecutors out of fear she would encounter Scarbrough again. He said another still works at the mall and carries the experience every time she's there and that another victim feared for his life.

He said Scarbrough's dangerous behavior continued after being booked into the La Crosse County Jail, where he expelled bodily fluids during an altercation.

Defense attorney Joe Geraldson asked for probation. He said Scarbrough's "underlying issues are absolutely mental health-related" even though he was found competent to stand trial. He said Scarbrough showed none of his oppositional behavior while being examined at a mental health center in Madison. He said Scarbrough should be able to work through his issues while under supervision outside the prison system. Scarbrough declined to speak on his own behalf during the hearing.