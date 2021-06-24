Man gets jail time for attempted carjackings in La Crosse; 'We have three complete strangers who were victimized'

A 28-year-old man with no permanent address accused of two attempted carjackings in La Crosse was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison.
La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Gloria Doyle imposed the sentence two days after a jury found Uneke R. Scarbrough guilty of two felony counts of attempting to take a vehicle without the owner's consent and misdemeanor counts of theft of movable property, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.
Doyle accepted a recommendation from prosecutors, who described Scarbrough as dangerous and without remorse for the events of Jan. 14, 2020, at Valley View Mall.
According to the criminal complaint, Scarbrough approached a woman and asked to use her cell phone. After the woman agreed, Scarbrough ran off with the phone and then approached a second woman and demanded her keys. When she refused, he forcefully ripped the keys from the woman’s hand and took off running toward her vehicle. The keychain broke in the process, leaving the keys behind.
He then tried to pull a driver from an Onalaska transit van, but was thwarted by the man’s seat belt, according to the complaint. After police arrived, Scarbrough reportedly refused to place his hands behind his back as officers attempted to place him under arrest.
The incident happened just one day after Scarbrough broke two windows and injured himself at a warming center in La Crosse, said Mitch Philbin, a law student working under the supervision of the La Crosse District Attorney's Office.
Philbin said none of the three victims knew Scarbrough and were traumatized by the incidents.
"His offenses are serious and represent a danger to the public," Philbin said. "The fact that the victims are strangers exacerbates the situation."
Philbin said one victim was nervous about talking to prosecutors out of fear she would encounter Scarbrough again. He said another still works at the mall and carries the experience every time she's there and that another victim feared for his life.
He said Scarbrough's dangerous behavior continued after being booked into the La Crosse County Jail, where he expelled bodily fluids during an altercation.
Defense attorney Joe Geraldson asked for probation. He said Scarbrough's "underlying issues are absolutely mental health-related" even though he was found competent to stand trial. He said Scarbrough showed none of his oppositional behavior while being examined at a mental health center in Madison. He said Scarbrough should be able to work through his issues while under supervision outside the prison system. Scarbrough declined to speak on his own behalf during the hearing.
Doyle's sentence includes five years of supervised release. She said Scarbrough "has no willingness to take responsibility for his actions" and hasn't "reached a point in the road where he will make better choices."
"We have three complete strangers who were victimized," Doyle said. "These are all behaviors that show the public needs to be protected from Mr. Scarbrough."
Doyle gave Scarbrough credit for the 534 days he spent in the La Crosse County and ordered $1,193 in restitution.