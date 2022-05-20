Man held in La Crosse Jail after incidents at Houska Park

A 41-year-old man with no permanent address is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $50,000 cash bond after being charged in three separate incidents at Houska Park.

Matthew Michael Hernandez was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with five felony counts of bail jumping, three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, one misdemeanor count of battery and one misdemeanor count of intimidating a witness.

According to the criminal complaint, Hernandez entered a tent maintained by a woman at Houska Park May 12 in violation of a no-contact order. The woman told La Crosse police that Hernandez made threatening statements and gestures, including flipping open a pocket knife and lunging at her.

The woman said Hernandez returned the following day and entered her tent uninvited. She said Hernandez returned later in the afternoon and threatened to kill her.

On May 15, the woman said Hernandez again entered her tent uninvited. She told police Hernandez picked up a full length mirror and swung it toward her. She said the mirror struck her leg and caused a cut. She said she repeatedly asked Hernandez to leave, but he refused and threatened to kill her and "demolish all her friends."

Hernandez was on bond at the time of the incidents with GPS monitoring. The complaint says Hernandez wasn't wearing the GPS device when he was arrested May 16.

La Crosse County assistant District Attorney Emily Ruud asked for the $50,000 cash bond. She said Hernandez has eight open cases involving multiple victims.

Judge Gloria Doyle agreed. She noted that Houska Park has been set aside for La Crosse's unsheltered population and said Hernandez was "terrorizing vulnerable people."

The next court appearance for Hernandez is a June 10 calendar call.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

