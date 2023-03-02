A 45-year-old man with no permanent address is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman Feb. 26.

Darren Donlan was charged Feb. 27 in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony charges of second-degree sexual assault and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police she was alone in her bedroom unclothed when Donlan walked in uninvited. She said she pulled a cover over herself but Donlan reached inside and molested her. She said she told Donlan "no" four or five times but that the groping continued for about 10 minutes. She said Donlan controlled her by placing his hand on her neck.

The woman said she texted a friend shortly after the incident. After being interviewed by police, she went to a local hospital to get evaluated by a sexual assault nurse.

The woman showed police text messages exchanged between her and Donlan. He reportedly asked for forgiveness and texted, "Give me another chance. I promise it won't happen again."

Police located Donlan a short time later and placed him under arrest. He declined to speak with police.

Donlan's bond includes a no-contact provision and an exclusion zone around the woman's residence. Judge Gloria Doyle scheduled a preliminary hearing for March 7.