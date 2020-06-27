Man held on intentional homicide charges in downtown La Crosse shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Spring Grove, Minnesota, man is being held on first-degree intentional homicide charges in connection with an overnight shooting in downtown La Crosse.

Timothy Neal Young, 31, is being held without bond in La Crosse County Jail accused with shooting an individual at the former Twisted Moose Bar, now La Crosse Bierhaus, early Saturday.

At 12:47 a.m., the La Crosse Police Department responded to an incident at 128 Third St. S. and found one individual suffering from a gunshot wound.

Young fled the scene before being apprehended by police a short time later and taken into custody.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is currently on life support.

While police stated no further details about the victim are being released at this time, neighbors of the victim said they were in shock, calling the victim, a 2019 Central High School graduate and La Crosse resident "the sweetest kid" and noting he helped with yard work and volunteered.