A 47 year old Monticello, Wis., man is in critical condition after a shooting early Friday morning in Crawford County.
Crawford County Dispatch at about 1:20 a.m. received a 911 call from a 40-year-old woman saying the driver of the vehicle she was in had been shot in the head as they backed out of a driveway.
The caller, from Soldiers Grove, told police the “back window of the truck was blown out from the bullet, and she had no idea where she was,” according to the complaint.
Authorities tracked her location as Martin Lane in the town of Eastman.
The woman said she and the male victim met a man at a local tavern, and they gave him a ride to a cabin where he was staying as he was too intoxicated to drive after celebrating his birthday. The woman told officials that when they arrived at the cabin, the three went into an RV-style camper parked nearby and continued to celebrate.
After about 45 minutes, the woman and the victim returned to their vehicle and started driving away when someone shot into the truck through the back window, striking the driver in the back of the head, according to Crawford County Sheriff Dale McCullick.
The man was taken to Crossing Rivers Hospital in Prairie du Chien before being flown to UW Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The female passenger was not injured.
A 47 year old man from Rosco, Ill., was taken into custody by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department with the assistance of the La Crosse County Tactical Team and the BearCat. He has been detained for questioning with possible charges to follow.
The Wisconsin State crime lab and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with processing and diagramming the scene.
The shooting remains under investigation.
