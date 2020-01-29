Man indicted on federal charges for La Crosse meth deal

A man who was charged in December with dealing methamphetamine in La Crosse was indicted Wednesday on federal meth charges.

James Vinson, 33, was charged with distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in connection with the Dec. 5 incident.

According to the criminal complaint filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court, police arranged for a confidential informant to purchase 4 ounces of meth for $1,800 from Vinson. The informant and Vinson met Dec. 5 in a Walgreens parking lot.

Vinson went in and out of the store several times, and then spotted investigators walking toward him, according to the complaint. He ran into the store, ignoring police orders to stop. Investigators entered to see him standing by the register looking confused, and he was then taken into custody.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The criminal informant turned over 114.6 grams of meth that Vinson left in their car, and police found 4 grams of meth on Vinson’s person.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.