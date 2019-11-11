TOWN OF LEON — The man killed last week in a Monroe County officer-involved shooting was identified Monday as Michael Lee Nguyen.
Nguyen, 32, was shot by police during a stand-off at The Cotter Pin, a restaurant and bar in the town of Leon.
Authorities responded to The Cotter Pin for a domestic violence call the evening of Nov. 5. Patrons were barricaded inside the business, and law enforcement officers negotiated with an armed man, identified as Nguyen, outside the business.
You have free articles remaining.
Monroe County sheriff’s deputies and a Sparta police officer shot the man. Officers immediately provided medical aid, but the man later died of injuries at a local hospital, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
Three Monroe County Sheriff deputies and one Sparta Police officer were placed on administrative leave, per department policy. They were identified Monday as Sgt. Ryan Oswald, Deputy Jason Rice, Deputy Ethan Young and Officer Kyle Gurolski.
The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation and will turn over its report to the Monroe County district attorney once the investigation concludes.
No law enforcement personnel were injured.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.