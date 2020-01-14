You are the owner of this article.
Man killed in rural Monroe County garage fire
Man killed in rural Monroe County garage fire

Man killed in rural Monroe County fire

Richard Siess was found dead inside the garage on Honeysuckle Avenue in the town of Oakdale.

 Contributed photo

A 49-year-old man died Monday in a garage fire in rural Monroe County, according to authorities.

Richard Siess was found dead inside the garage on Honeysuckle Avenue in the town of Oakdale. The Oakdale Fire Department was dispatched to the residence at about 11:41 a.m. Monday after a caller reported the structure was on fire and her husband was in the shed when the fire broke out.

Emergency services arrived to find the building engulfed in heavy smoke.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation Arson Bureau.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune.

