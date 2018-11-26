Man on probation in La Crosse gang rape case faces new charges of battery, forcible robbery

A La Crosse man recently sentenced to two years’ probation for his part in the alleged gang rape of two teenage girls in 2017 is back in jail on allegations that include battery, forcible robbery and criminal damage to property.
Ronald Crosby Jr., 18, was arrested on those allegations, as well as operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and criminal damage to property in the Nov. 20 incident, according to a police report.
Crosby punched and kicked a woman as he took her car without permission, the report said, although he denied doing so.
When a police officer asked Crosby how she might have gotten marks and bruises on her face, he told the officer she had a fight with her sister.
Crosby was driving the 19-year-old woman’s car, and, when they arrived at a motel where she was staying, he asked her for a ride home. She turned him down, so he drove off with the vehicle, according to the report.
A short while later, he happened upon the woman’s younger sister, who got into the car and turned it off. Crosby told police she began hitting him, accusing him of stealing the car. She then took the car, and he acknowledged damaging the vehicle by kicking it as she drove away.
Police were able to interview Crosby about the case because he already was in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation hold.
That case involves an incident in which two girls allegedly were assaulted sexually over several days by as many as 11 males in a South Side La Crosse garage. Prosecutors originally charged Crosby with sexual assault of a child younger than 16 and first-degree sexual assault, both as party to the crime, and first-, second- and third-degree sexual assault.
The District Attorney’s Office agreed to the plea deal because officials believe Crosby had left the garage before the rapes occurred.
On Monday, Circuit Court Judge Scott Horne set $10,000 cash bail for Crosby, who is to appear in court Dec. 3 for a preliminary hearing.
Jordan Zimmerman, 28, of West Salem, was charged Nov. 21 with false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, all as domestic abuse. Zimmerman screamed at the victim, grabbed her wrists and prevented her from leaving their residence on Nov. 14, according to the complaint.
Dalandis Kemp, 26, of 1022 Fifth Ave. S. was charged Nov. 21 with possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor bail jumping. Kemp was found in possession of heroin in June during a drug investigation, according to the complaint.
Michael Paul, 21, of Ettrick, was charged Nov. 21 with felony bail jumping as a repeater. Paul violated his bond to not have contact with anyone younger than 16 by staying at the home of his girlfriend and her children, according to the complaint.
April Radde, 39, of De Soto was charged Nov. 21 with felony theft. Radde stole more than $30,000 from her employer between 2015 to 2107 through unauthorized purchases and payments and incorrect paycheck amounts, according to the complaint.
Timothy K. Fisher, 51, of 1408 Jackson St., was charged Nov. 20 with substantial battery (domestic abuse). Fisher punched his sister in the mouth after she asked him to move a pickup truck, causing minor injuries, according to the complaint.
Chase A. Cottrell, 17, of West Salem, was charged Nov. 20 with robbery with use of force. Cottrell is accused of attempting to rob a 69-year-old woman walking along Market Street on Oct. 21, and inflicting minor injuries. Minutes later, Cottrell robbed an 81-year-old woman walking along Eighth and Adams streets, according to the complaint.
Corey C. Johnson, 39, of 223 N. Eighth St., was charged Nov. 20 with physical abuse of a child (intentionally causing bodily harm). Johnson struck an 11-year-old boy on multiple occasions and was rough with the boy’s 2-year-old brother and infant sister, according to the complaint.
Denise A. Oliver, 48, of Bangor was charged Nov. 19 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Oliver had 0.9 grams of methamphetamine, 6.8 grams of marijuana and several glass pipes in her vehicle during a July 6 traffic stop, according to the complaint.
Joshua Bledsoe, 30, of Portage, Wis., was charged Nov. 14 with stalking, burglary of a building or dwelling and knowingly violating a domestic abuse injunction, all charges of domestic abuse. On Oct. 14, Bledsoe entered the home of the mother of his children, with whom he is ordered to have no contact, and left a threatening note under her bed, according to the complaint.
Calvin Fossedal, 60, of West Salem was charged Nov. 14 with operating while intoxicated and operating with a controlled substance in blood, both as fifth or sixth offenses. Fossedal was stopped while driving erratically Oct. 28 and confessed to smoking marijuana while driving and failed field sobriety tests, according to the complaint.
Scott Windbiel, 43, of 711 Fifth Ave. S., was charged Nov. 14 with possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor bail jumping. Windbiel was found with between 25 to 30 used syringes and 4.1 grams of methamphetamine in his backpack Nov. 14, according to the complaint.
Monica A. Thompson, 20, of 1008 State St. was charged Nov. 13 with battery to a law enforcement officer and throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a public safety officer. Thompson got into an argument with officers during a medical call on Monday. She struck one of the officers and later spat in his face, according to the complaint.
Monica L. Vian, 40, of Sparta was charged Nov. 13 with uttering a forgery as a party to a crime. Vian was arrested for her part in forging checks at two La Crosse Kwik Trips in July, according to the complaint.
Sarah M. Frost, 37, of 803 Moore St. was charged Nov. 13 with physical abuse of a child (intentionally causing bodily harm). On Nov. 4, Frost called police to report that teenage boy had been “belligerent and defiant.” Frost, who appeared to be drunk that evening, had wrestled and choked him after he went to Walmart to get bread, according to the complaint.
Kevin Burkhalter, 45, of Tomah was charged Nov. 9 with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating with prohibited alcohol concentration, both as a third offenses, and on this occasion with a minor in the vehicle, and resisting an officer. Burkhalter was pulled over for speeding Oct. 26 and had an open container of alcohol and was slurring his speech, according to the complaint.
Matthew Copus, 36, of 2203 Charles St., was charged Nov. 9 with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and with a restricted controlled substance in blood, both as a fourth offense; possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and THC, all as a repeater; and operating a motor vehicle while revoked as a repeater. Copus was under the influence of THC and methamphetamine while driving with a revoked license March 1 and had both drugs in his vehicle, according to the complaint.
Tara A. Hoffman, 40, of 1310 Gohres St., was charged Nov. 7 with uttering a forgery. Hoffman stole personal checks from her parents and cashed several of them at a local Festival Foods, according to the criminal complaint.
Kelly R. Knudtson
Danielle A. McGinnis, 27, no permanent address, and Jack D. Scheske, 37, no permanent address, were charged Nov. 1 as co-defendants with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia as parties to a crime. The pair left a black duffel bag inside a washing machine at a North Side landromat, which contained a silver pipe with marijuana residue and bags containing heroin, according to the complaint. Scheske was also charged with misdemeanor bail jumping.
