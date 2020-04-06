Man pleads not guilty to trying to steal cars outside of Valley View Mall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Uneke Scarbrough pleaded not guilty Monday to attempting to steal two vehicles outside Valley View Mall earlier this year.

Scarbrough, 27, no permanent address, waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and Judge Gloria Doyle found probable cause and bound him over for trial.

Scarbrough was charged in January with two counts of attempt to take a vehicle without consent using force, theft of movable property, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, all as a repeat offender.

According to the criminal complaint:

Scarbrough first stole a woman’s cellphone outside the mall, then walked toward a second woman and demanded her keys. When she refused, he grabbed them and forcefully ripped the keys from her hand then took off running toward her vehicle, a black 2017 Ford Escape.

However, the woman’s keychain broke when he yanked it, leaving her with her car keys and him with the rest.

He then pulled open the door to an Onalaska transit van and tried to pull the driver out of the vehicle but was thwarted by the man’s seat belt. Officers then arrived and were able to get him under control and took him to the hospital for an evaluation.