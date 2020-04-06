You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man pleads not guilty to trying to steal cars outside of Valley View Mall
0 comments
alert top story

Man pleads not guilty to trying to steal cars outside of Valley View Mall

{{featured_button_text}}
Uneke Scarbrough

Scarbrough

Uneke Scarbrough pleaded not guilty Monday to attempting to steal two vehicles outside Valley View Mall earlier this year.

Scarbrough, 27, no permanent address, waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and Judge Gloria Doyle found probable cause and bound him over for trial.

Scarbrough was charged in January with two counts of attempt to take a vehicle without consent using force, theft of movable property, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, all as a repeat offender.

According to the criminal complaint:

Scarbrough first stole a woman’s cellphone outside the mall, then walked toward a second woman and demanded her keys. When she refused, he grabbed them and forcefully ripped the keys from her hand then took off running toward her vehicle, a black 2017 Ford Escape.

However, the woman’s keychain broke when he yanked it, leaving her with her car keys and him with the rest.

He then pulled open the door to an Onalaska transit van and tried to pull the driver out of the vehicle but was thwarted by the man’s seat belt. Officers then arrived and were able to get him under control and took him to the hospital for an evaluation.

Scarbrough is also accused of resisting police, refusing to put his hands behind his back for the trip from the hospital to the jail.

Scarbrough also pleaded not guilty Monday to charges that he threw urine and feces at jail staff Jan. 23 and 24 while an inmate at the La Crosse County Jail.

He is also facing misdemeanor charges stemming from a January incident in which he was accused of breaking two windows at the downtown La Crosse Catholic Charities Warming Center.

+37 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in March

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News