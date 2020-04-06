Man pleads not guilty to trying to steal cars outside of Valley View Mall

Uneke Scarbrough pleaded not guilty Monday to attempting to steal two vehicles outside Valley View Mall earlier this year.
Scarbrough, 27, no permanent address, waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and Judge Gloria Doyle found probable cause and bound him over for trial.
Scarbrough was charged in January with two counts of attempt to take a vehicle without consent using force, theft of movable property, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, all as a repeat offender.
According to the criminal complaint:
Scarbrough first stole a woman’s cellphone outside the mall, then walked toward a second woman and demanded her keys. When she refused, he grabbed them and forcefully ripped the keys from her hand then took off running toward her vehicle, a black 2017 Ford Escape.
However, the woman’s keychain broke when he yanked it, leaving her with her car keys and him with the rest.
He then pulled open the door to an Onalaska transit van and tried to pull the driver out of the vehicle but was thwarted by the man’s seat belt. Officers then arrived and were able to get him under control and took him to the hospital for an evaluation.
Scarbrough is also accused of resisting police, refusing to put his hands behind his back for the trip from the hospital to the jail.
Scarbrough also pleaded not guilty Monday to charges that he threw urine and feces at jail staff Jan. 23 and 24 while an inmate at the La Crosse County Jail.
He is also facing misdemeanor charges stemming from a January incident in which he was accused of breaking two windows at the downtown La Crosse Catholic Charities Warming Center.
Kerry P. Kavanaugh, 45, La Crosse, was charged March 19 with driving a vehicle without owner’s consent, fraudulent use of a credit card and two counts of uttering a forgery. Kavanaugh used a man’s car and refused to return it in December, used a woman’s credit card without permission Dec. 23 to purchase $6,000 in Kwik Trip gift cards and used forged checks to purchase items Feb. 28 and March 1 at Quillin's IGA on French Island, according to the complaint.
Dennis Williams, 62, Kilmichael, Miss., was charged March 12 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and fourth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration. Williams was pulled over March 6 for going 85 mph on Interstate 90, failed multiple field sobriety tests and refused a preliminary breath test, according to the complaint.
Ricky D. Eddy, 27, Merrillan, Wis., was charged March 11 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Eddy had 9.9 grams of meth and two pipes Feb. 15 when he was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for expired registration, according to the complaint.
LC L. Graham, 38, La Crosse, was charged March 11 with possession of narcotic drugs. Graham had hydrocodone in his vehicle Feb. 11 when he got stuck in the snow in the south alley of the 900 block of La Crosse Street, according to the complaint.
Lewis E. Byrd was charged March 5 with stalking. Byrd called a woman 50 times in one day Feb. 21, refusing to stop after she told him to, according to the complaint.
Kailix K. Roe, 17, La Crosse, was charged March 5 with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roe had 6.8 grams of cocaine and a container with marijuana residue Feb. 21 when he was pulled over for crossing the center line, according to the complaint.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
