Trempealeau County

Man sentenced for drug trafficking in Trempealeau County

A 23-year-old Mexican citizen living in Trempealeau County has been sentenced to 60 months in prison for distributing cocaine. Karlett Salazar Zagal pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court for her role in running a cocaine business in western Wisconsin.

According to federal prosecutors, law enforcement received information in August 2020 that cocaine was being sold in a barber shop and several taverns in Arcadia. Police narrowed the investigation to three people who received cocaine from Puerto Rico shipped a half-kilogram at a time.

The drugs were sent via U.S. Mail and were hidden inside radios, printers and bed sheets. In exchange for the cocaine, the Wisconsin-based traffickers sent money and guns to Puerto Rico.

Postal inspectors became involved and obtained the following search warrants:

  • May 5, 2021: A parcel sent from Puerto Rico to a residence in Winona, Minnesota, was found to contain 557 grams of cocaine hidden inside a Bluetooth speaker.
  • June 29, 2021: A parcel sent from Independence to Puerto Rico contained two Glock semi-automatic handguns.
  • July 13, 2021: A parcel sent from Puerto Rico to a residence in Independence contained 506 grams of cocaine.

Salazar Zagal was arrested the day after the July 13 warrant. She reportedly told prosecutors she “knew what was going on” because she helped run the cocaine business and the distribution of weapons.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Chadwick M. Elgersma prosecuted the case.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

