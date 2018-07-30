La Crosse police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries.
The man was shot in the leg during a confrontation among a large group of people about 4:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Hintgen Court, police said. The victim was treated and released.
No arrests have been made.
Kyle Olson, 32, of 4109 Hwy. B, was charged July 23 with failing to register on the sex offender registry and three counts of possession of child pornography. Olson had sexually graphic images of children on his computer on July 18, according to the complaint.
Robert Patterson, 19, of 944 Cameron Ave., was charged July 20 with felony bail jumping and misdemeanor theft. Patterson violated his bond May 23 by stealing a bike, according to the complaint.
Ashley Rockwell, 22, of Onalaska, was charged July 20 with party to the crime possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of THC and misdemeanor bail jumping. Police found 14 grams of heroin inside her car on Wednesday, according to the complaint.
Eric Siddiqi, 33, of Cincinnati, Ohio, was charged July 18 with substantial battery and disorderly conduct. Siddiqi punched a man in the face on May 20, according to the complaint.
Christopher Johnson, 33, of 223 N. Eighth St., was charged July 5 with felony bail jumping and misdemeanor retail theft. Johnson violated his bond June 25 by stealing from Duluth Trading Company, according to the complaint.
Julie Bashaw, 50, of 1413 Avon St., was charged July 3 with fourth-offense operating while intoxicated and restricted controlled substance in blood. Bashaw drove Feb. 21 under the influence of meth, according to the complaint.
