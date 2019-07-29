Police made several arrests over two nights at Who's On Third, 126 N. Third St., after reports of fights and a single gunshot fired into the air.
About 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police heard a gunshot, witnessed a verbal altercation and saw a man fleeing the downtown La Crosse bar, according to the police report.
An arrest warrant was issued for Lanell D. Carter, 36, of La Crosse, who authorities say fired the shot. He also is wanted on charges of disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, police said.
Andre Bell Jr., 31, La Crosse, was cited and released on charges of disorderly conduct. Bell, who said he doesn't know who shot the gun, told police he was trying to break up the fight and was spit on by Carter, authorities said.
About about 2 a.m. Saturday, another unrelated fight took place at the same bar. A woman came out of the bar and told police about the ongoing brawl, according to the police report.
Authorities said they broke up the fight and arrested the following people:
Desmond R. Taylor, 22, La Crosse, on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.
Jaida L.A. Gage Hunter, 19, La Crosse, on charges of resisting and obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.
Odell A. Thompson, 34, La Crosse, on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer and felony bail jumping.
Jennifer L. Carrillo, 37, La Crosse, was charged July 25 with possession with intent to deliver counterfeit methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police arrested Carrillo after conducting a search warrant and discovering three grams of suspected meth and about 450 grams of fake meth, according to the criminal complaint.
Daniel T. Roop, 53, La Crosse, was charged July 11 with resisting an officer and felony bail jumping. Police arrested Roop for operating while intoxicated, first offense, according to the criminal complaint.
Kenneth D. Jackson, 32, La Crosse, was charged July 11 with operating a motor vehicle while revoked, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (third offense), resisting an officer, possession of THC and felony bail jumping. Police arrested Jackson for a La Crosse County Warrant and a probation warrant, according to the criminal complaint.
John P. Young, 34, Onalaska, was charged July 2 with felony bail jumping and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Police arrested Young after his father reported he was high and driving a vehicle with a revoked driving status, according to the criminal complaint.
