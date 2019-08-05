The man who is accused of shooting a La Crosse police officer Saturday remains in critical condition Monday at a local hospital, according to the La Crosse Police Department.
Allen C. Kruk, 34, no permanent address, shot an officer, who has not yet been identified and was saved by his bullet-resistant vest, during a domestic disturbance near Ninth and Cass streets, authorities say. The officer was released after treatment at a local hospital.
Police were called to 317 S. Ninth St. — Kruk’s ex-wife’s residence — at 3:15 p.m. Saturday. One of the arriving officers encountered Kruk at the rear of the home. When Kruk pulled out a handgun the officer took out his sidearm and the two exchanged gunfire, according to a press release from the La Crosse Police Department. The officer was struck by one round in the chest area. The suspect was struck multiple times by the officer’s return fire.
Kruk has a record of recent arrests, including July 11 felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping, for which he was released on a $2,000 signature bond with compliance of drug testing, and June 28 felony charges of possession of methamphetamine, illegally obtained prescriptions and drug paraphernalia, for which he was given a $500 signature bond with compliance of drug testing.
On July 25, a bench warrant in the amount of $2,500 was issued for Kruk after his failure to appear for a preliminary hearing.
Kruk was previously convicted of misdemeanor disorderly conduct in 2015, defrauding an innkeeper in 2012, felony credit card theft in 2007 and theft of movable property and possession of marijuana in 2002.
The state Division of Criminal Investigation will take over the investigation because an officer was involved in a shooting.
A La Crosse police officer was last shot in the line of duty Nov. 2, 1989, when Officer Gary Clements was saved by his bullet-resistant vest when Timothy J. Dummer shot four rounds through a door, striking him in the chest. He required six surgeries on his wrist, which was torn apart by a shotgun blast, according to the Tribune files.
An officer was last shot and killed in 1937, when Joseph Donndelinger was shot while chasing a driver in a burglary get-away car after the driver had taken another officer hostage.
Pat Zielke refused bullet proof vests for the police until Clements was shot. If a vest was wanted before then the officers had to pay for them out of pocket as my dad did.
Sad! How does a guy with his rap sheet get away with being on the streets after so many crimes?...oh, that's right.... our judges would rather slap their wrist than actually be tough on criminals. Tell that to the guy's ex-wife when he was outside her home hiding in the backyard with a gun!
