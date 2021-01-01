Man taken into custody following Monroe County car crash

A man was taken into custody Thursday on multiple charges following a vehicle crash that caused injuries.

At 6:38 a.m. Dec. 31, the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a report of a two vehicle head-on crash on State Hwy. 27, north of County Hwy. S, in the Township of Little Falls. Reports of injuries and road blockage were given.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Law enforcement located a silver 2015 GMC Arcadia blocking both lanes of traffic and a 2005 blue Chevy Trailblazer off the roadway against trees. The initial investigation and a witness account confirmed the GMC Arcadia, driven by William Clifford Hoover, 31, had crossed the centerline when heading northbound and struck the southbound Chevy Trailer Blazer, driven by Dawn M. Zillmer, 55, in the oncoming lane.

Zillmer was extricated from her vehicle by the Sparta Area Fire Department, and both Zillmer and Hoover were transported to a medical facility by the Sparta Area Ambulance Service for treatment on their injuries.

Hoover was later taken into custody for reckless driving causing injury, operating a motor vehicle with a restricted controlled substance causing injury, felony bail jumping, and a warrant.