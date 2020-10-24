Man taken into custody following two-vehicle crash in Monroe County

A Sparta man was taken into custody following a Friday afternoon vehicle crash which left a woman injured.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. Oct. 23, the Monroe County Communications Center received a report of a two-vehicle accident on Hwy 131, near the intersection of Gopher Ave. in Monroe County.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office report, Michael Betts, 54, of Sparta was traveling northbound on Hwy. 131 when his car crossed the center line and entered the southbound lane of travel, striking a jeep being driven by Crystal Gilbertson, 29, of Norwalk. The impact caused the jeep to veer off the roadway and into a ditch, with the jeep landing on its side.

Gilbertson had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for her injuries. Betts was taken into custody on charges of causing injury and operating a vehicle under the influence, as the Monroe County Sheriff's preliminary investigation indicated alcohol was believed to be a factor in the incident.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The Tomah Police Department, Oakdale Fire Department, Tomah Area Ambulance Service and Tomah Fire Department Rescue Techs assisted with the crash.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

