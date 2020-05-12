Man to face charges of first-degree intentional attempted homicide in La Crosse shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

La Crosse police arrested a suspect Tuesday morning in a May 7 shooting that wounded one person.

Ellis C. Wilson, 24, of La Crosse was taken into custody without incident after La Crosse police executed a search warrant at 1020 Fifth Ave.

Wilson is being referred on charges of first-degree intentional attempted homicide, disorderly conduct, and felony and misdemeanor bail jumping in relation to the shooting, and is being held in the La Crosse County Jail without bond.

Police arrived at Wilson's residence about 12:02 a.m. May 7 after a report of a bleeding person on the ground in the backyard. The male victim had suffered from an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital, where he continues to receive treatment for his injuries.

Wilson has a long criminal record in La Crosse, Dane and Milwaukee counties, dating back to 2001. Previous charges filed include burglary, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer and battery.