Man wanted after high-speed chase through La Crosse Coun ty
Man wanted after high-speed chase through La Crosse Coun ty

Area law enforcement is looking for a man who nearly struck a Holmen police officer during a Friday vehicle chase in western La Crosse County.

Police are seeking 29-year-old Tommy Lavelle Martin after a chase that involved officers from Holmen, Onalaska, the town of Campbell and Wisconsin State Patrol.

According to police, a Holmen officer attempted to stop Martin’s southbound 2003 Acura shortly after 10:30 a.m. for driving erratically on Hwy. 53. Martin refused to stop and reportedly reached a speed of 100 mph before exiting westbound on Interstate 90.

Martin exited the Interstate at French Island, where he was located by town of Campbell police officers. During the pursuit, Martin reportedly almost struck a Holmen officer who was standing outside his vehicle deploying spike strips. Police also report that Martin nearly struck two other squad cars head-on.

Martin drove through a field onto Sky Harbour Drive and then through a fence back on to Interstate 90. Police then terminated the pursuit after losing sight of the vehicle.

Police located Martin’s vehicle unoccupied in La Crosse shortly after 1 p.m.

Martin’s last known address is in Dodge (Trempealeau County). Anyone with information on Martin’s whereabouts is asked to call the Campbell Police Department at 608-785-5942.

Tommy Lavelle Martin

Martin

 Steve Rundio
Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

