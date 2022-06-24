Man wanted in Monroe County arrested in Winona

A 41-year-old Sparta man wanted on a Wisconsin bench warrant was arrested Wednesday in Winona.

According to the City of Winona Police Department, Kenneth Michael Sizemore was pulled over after police were alerted that Sizemore was wanted in Monroe County. Authorities in Monroe County allege that Sizemore cut off a bond monitoring ankle bracelet and ditched it in Winona.

Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Richard Radcliffe issued a warrant for Sizemore's arrest June 20.

During the traffic stop, Winona police allegedly found methamphetamine and a pipe with methamphetamine residue. Sizemore also allegedly gave police a false name.

Police referred Sizemore for charges of fifth-degree drug possession, obstructing an officer and operating without a valid Minnesota driver's license.

Sizemore has three pending cases in Monroe County, including first-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a firearm, receiving stolen property and bail jumping. He was free on a $3,000 cash bond at the time of his arrest.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.