A 19-year-old La Crosse man accused of harboring a suspect implicated in a 2022 homicide in La Crosse has avoided additional jail time.

Jakob R. Moran pleaded guilty Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court to a single felony charge of harboring a felon. Judge Ramona Gonzalez sentenced Moran to 12 months probation.

Two charges of bail jumping were dismissed. The sentence leaves Moran's conviction eligible for expungement if he successfully completes probation.

Moran was arrested July 15, 2022, after he was reportedly in the same vehicle with Jackson Greengrass, 18, La Crosse. Greengrass was being sought by law enforcement in connection with the fatal May 22, 2022, shooting of 17-year-old Storm Vondrashek of La Crosse.

Greengrass faces felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and party to a crime of felony murder/battery and misdemeanor charges of possessing a dangerous weapon while younger than 18, intentionally pointing a firearm at a person and obstructing an officer. He reportedly accompanied Vondrashek to the 1900 S. Seventh St. address where the shooting occurred.

Prosecutors contend that Greengrass helped trigger an armed confrontation that ended when Sage Hicke, 18, Ontario, shot Vondrashek in the neck.

Hicke faces a first-degree intentional homicide charge with a trial set to begin July 31. He is free on a $10,000 cash bond.

Greengrass is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond. His case has a plea hearing set for June 20.

Moran spent 27 days in the La Crosse County Jail before posting a $2,000 cash bond.

A second person accused of harboring Greengrass, 19-year-old Sarah T. Thesing of La Crescent, Minnesota, has pleaded not guilty. Her case has yet to be resolved, and she is free on a $1,000 signature bond.

