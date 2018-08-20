A customer who didn’t notice that an item fell out of his pocket at a Kwik Trip Friday at 1333 Rose St. can retrieve it during business hours — at the La Crosse police station, although he probably will chalk it up as a loss.
A Kwik Trip employee noticed a plastic bag of a green, grass-like substance that police later determined to be marijuana. The weight was 10.7 grams, according to a police report.
A surveillance camera captured a fine photo of the man, wearing a Harley-Davidson T-shirt, believed to be the bag’s owner, according to police.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
That's news? WHO CARES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.