Subscribe for 33¢ / day

A customer who didn’t notice that an item fell out of his pocket at a Kwik Trip Friday at 1333 Rose St. can retrieve it during business hours — at the La Crosse police station, although he probably will chalk it up as a loss.

A Kwik Trip employee noticed a plastic bag of a green, grass-like substance that police later determined to be marijuana. The weight was 10.7 grams, according to a police report.

A surveillance camera captured a fine photo of the man, wearing a Harley-Davidson T-shirt, believed to be the bag’s owner, according to police.

0
1
0
1
2

Reporter

Mike Tighe is the Tribune newsroom's senior citizen. That said, he don't get no respect from the cub reporters as he goes about his duly-appointed rounds on the health, religion and whatever-else-lands-in-his-inbox beats. Call him at 608-791-8446.

View (1) comment

(1) comment

mamasboy

That's news? WHO CARES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $9.99

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.