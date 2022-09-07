Man with California convictions accused of possessing child porn in La Crosse

A 28-year-old La Crosse man with previous sex-offense convictions in California faces child pornography charges in La Crosse County.

Sean A. Melford was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography.

According to the 27-page criminal complaint, La Crosse police received tip that an IP address accessed by Melford had been used to download multiple images of children between the ages of 3 and 14 years old in lewd poses and engaged in graphic sexual contact with men.

The complaint also alleges that Melford shared images of a nude girl who lived in New Jersey. The female, now an adult, told police she had connected with Melford online and sent him nude images of herself when the was 14.

The complaint says Melford was convicted in California of child pornography and extortion in May 2017. The conviction alleged he hacked into social media accounts and threatened victims of the images weren't sent to him. He was released from the Ventura County Jail in February 2018 and moved to Wisconsin after his probation ended in May 2021.

La Crosse police arrested Melford Sept. 2 and interviewed at the La Crosse County Jail. Investigators searched Melford's phone, which allegedly contained at least 21 images of child pornography.

Melford was released from the La Crosse County Jail after posting a $2,500 cash bond. The bond, ordered by Judge Todd Bjerke, includes house arrest and GPS monitoring. Melford's next court date is an Oct. 27 preliminary hearing. He faces a maximum of 65 years in prison if convicted of both charges.