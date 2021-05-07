Markofski fourth active-duty soldier charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A La Crosse County man accused of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol building during a Jan. 6 riot is the fourth active-duty military member charged in the incident.

Abram Markofski, 24, was charged Monday in federal court with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, violent entry/disorderly conduct, and parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a capitol building.

The criminal complaint says Markofski and 29-year-old Brandon Nelson of Dane County traveled to Washington, D.C., together Jan. 5 and stayed overnight. The following day, they attended a speech given by then-President Donald Trump and were part of a large crowd that descended on the Capitol. The crowd was protesting the certification of Electoral College votes that confirmed Joe Biden's victory over Trump in the Nov. 3, 2020, election.

Wisconsin National Guard spokesperson Joe Trovato confirmed that Markofski enlisted into the Army National Guard in July 2019 and holds the rank of private 1st class in the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry.

Trovato said Thursday the Guard can't comment on individual personnel matters. He said incidents of Guard members charged with crimes are handled on a case-by-case basis.

