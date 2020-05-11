Matthew Kinstler charged with first-degree reckless homicide in La Crosse parking lot death

Investigators had a tough time asking Paulson for his side of the story due to his injuries and his failing hearing. With help from Paulson’s wife, they were able to get an answer to one question: “Did I give him permission to hit me? Hell no. Hell no,” Paulson told police.

He later lost consciousness and died May 4.

Kinstler told police he acted in self-defense, saying he was asking whether Paulson hit the SUV, and Paulson became upset.

“Out of nowhere, he immediately starts punching me in the face. He punches like a little girl. It hardly even hurt. Just maybe a one or a two (on the 10-point pain scale),” Kinstler told police.

Kinstler said Paulson swung the walking stick at him, and he ducked, and the force of the swing caused him to fall. He said he never had the cane in his hand.

Kinstler told police there was previous damage to his own car, so in order to tell whether his car was struck, police would need to look at Paulson’s vehicle.