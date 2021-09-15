Mayor Reynolds says 'Hatched Baby' sculpture will need repairs after theft

A sculpture outside La Crosse City Hall will need repairs before it's once again displayed after part of it was stolen over the weekend, Mayor Mitch Reynolds said in a statement Wednesday.

The face of a blue baby head that was part of the "Hatched Baby" sculpture was found missing early Sunday morning. Police have since located the face, but there are currently no suspects.

According to a police report the head of the baby had to be detached from straps that secured it to its base, a cracked egg shell. The head was taken apart, and only the face of it was taken, and the back of it left behind with the rest of the sculpture.

"'Hatched Baby' has been damaged to the point where further display will not be possible until the sculpture has been suitably repaired," Reynolds said.

Photos that emerged online of the face in someone's home after the theft appear to show scuffs on the artwork.

Hatched Baby has been in the city since 2018, created by artist Wolfgang Auer, who is from La Crosse's sister city of Friedberg, Germany. Reynolds said in his statement Wednesday that the artist had been notified of the damage to the artwork.