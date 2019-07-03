Authorities arrested a 40-year-old Melrose man on multiple drug charges and discovered more than $4,000 in cash and a gun at his residence Tuesday.
Sheriff's deputies from Jackson and Monroe couinties led a drug-related search warrant and arrested Victor L. Williams, of Melrose on charges of possession with intent to deliver schedule I or II narcotic, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of cocaine (repeater), possession of schedule I or II narcotic (repeater), possession of marijuana (repeater), keeping and maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a prescription drug without a prescription, and felon in possession of a firearm, authorities said.
Authorities said Williams was selling narcotics in Jackson County and Monroe County, and, during the arrest, police discovered fentanyl and cocaine hidden on his body.
After searching his residence, police said they found about 3.5 grams of fentanyl, more than 150 grams of marijuana, 46 prescription pills, $4,341 in cash and a handgun.
West Central Metropolitan Enforcement Group assisted in the multijurisdictional investigation and booking Williams into the Jackson County Jail
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.