Melrose man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Melrose man has been arrested in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building.
Joshua Munn of Melrose was charged Tuesday in federal court with:
- Entering a restricted area or grounds without law authority.
- Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.
- Disorderly conduct in the Capitol building.
- Parading/demonstrating/picketing in the Capitol building.
According to the criminal complaint, Munn was among five family members who traveled from Texas to Washington, D.C., to protest the counting of Electoral votes that certified Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.
The complaint says prosecutors were tipped off by a relative that all five had entered the Capitol building Jan. 6.
The complaint says the tipster provided two screenshots of Kristi Munn's Facebook account and six screenshots of her Snapchat accounts. One of the Facebook photos added text to a photograph that read, "Washington D.C. here were come... #StopTheSteal #TrumpIsMyPresident."
Investigators matched the social media posts with Capitol security footage and identified Joshua Munn, along with Kristi Munn, Dawn Munn, Tom Munn and Kayli Munn, entering the Capitol through a window around 2:30 p.m. The complaint contains multiple screenshots of all five members at various places inside the building. They exited the Capitol through a window less than an hour later.
Joshua Munn reportedly posted about the incident on his Facebook account. He wrote ... "family marched on DC today it was extremely cool we did enter the Capitol building ... Second group there was no evidence from the protesters at all it all came from the police believe it or not."
Other family members posted Facebook messages denying that the protests were violent. Tom Munn posted, "I can tell you, patriots NEVER made in to the chamber. There was violence in the capital building, the crowd was NOT out of control ... they were ANGRY."
Kristi Munn posted: "These women stormed OUR capital and demanded OUR House and Country back!!!! They did not brake burn threaten swear push touch or hurt another American there today but they damn sure made their voice hear!!!"
An FBI investigator reached Kristi Munn at her Borger, Texas, residence by phone Jan. 26. The complaint says she denied going inside the Capitol or committing any acts of violence or vandalism.
All five family members face the same four charges. The FBI agent who investigated the case is based in northern Texas, and the complaint doesn't reference a connection any of the five has to Wisconsin.