Melrose man charged with fleeing police

A 24-year-old Melrose man was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with fleeing La Crosse police May 20. Stephan J. Johnston faces felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and eluding police.

According to the criminal complaint, police determined that Johnston had a felony warrant and a revoked driving status before conducting a traffic stop on the 1300 block of Bainbridge Street around 4 p.m. The complaint says Johnston rolled down the window and gave a false name to an officer. When the officer told Johnston he knew his identity, Johnston reportedly shifted the car into drive and pulled away.

The complaint says the officer struck Johnston in the chest and arm with a Taser charge but wasn’t able to fully incapacitate him.

The complaint says Johnston temporarily lost control of the vehicle and ran into a mailbox before accelerating across a yard and heading westbound on Williams Street.

The officer located Johnston’s vehicle a short time later on Bainbridge Street south of Clinton Street and activated the squad car’s emergency lights. The complaint says Johnston quickly accelerated before reaching a speed of 70 mph. He reportedly swerved into oncoming traffic and caused several motorists to take evasive measures to avoid a collision. The officer then terminated the chase due to safety concerns.

The complaint says Johnston abandoned the vehicle and went to the Norwood Inn, where he was taken into custody with assistance from a K9 unit.

Johnston is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation hold.

 Steve Rundio

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

