Melrose man returning to prison for nearly 5 years for dealing drugs

MADISON — After his release from prison in 2014, Victor Williams, 41, of Melrose returned to a law-abiding life until he was fired due to an ex-girlfriend continually calling him at work, according to his attorney.

Depressed, struggling financially and out of hope, Williams returned to drug dealing. He frequently traveled to Chicago and returned with "large quantities of marijuana" to supplement his income and for his personal use, his attorney, Kelly Welsh, wrote U.S. District Judge William Conley.

Only $100 was left from his two-week paycheck from a painting and sandblasting company after taxes and child support were taken out, Welsh wrote.

After receiving a tip last year, authorities found fentanyl, marijuana, cocaine and a loaded 9-millimeter pistol at the residence he shared with a girlfriend.

Williams pleaded guilty in November to felon in possession of a firearm, and on Tuesday, Conley sentenced him to four years and nine months in prison to be followed by three years supervised release.

Conley didn’t accept Welsh’s view that Williams was only dealing some marijuana and bought fentanyl and heroin when his pot customers requested it.