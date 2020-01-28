Melrose man returning to prison for nearly 5 years for dealing drugs

MADISON — After his release from prison in 2014, Victor Williams, 41, of Melrose returned to a law-abiding life until he was fired due to an ex-girlfriend continually calling him at work, according to his attorney.
Depressed, struggling financially and out of hope, Williams returned to drug dealing. He frequently traveled to Chicago and returned with "large quantities of marijuana" to supplement his income and for his personal use, his attorney, Kelly Welsh, wrote U.S. District Judge William Conley.
Only $100 was left from his two-week paycheck from a painting and sandblasting company after taxes and child support were taken out, Welsh wrote.
After receiving a tip last year, authorities found fentanyl, marijuana, cocaine and a loaded 9-millimeter pistol at the residence he shared with a girlfriend.
Williams pleaded guilty in November to felon in possession of a firearm, and on Tuesday, Conley sentenced him to four years and nine months in prison to be followed by three years supervised release.
Conley didn’t accept Welsh’s view that Williams was only dealing some marijuana and bought fentanyl and heroin when his pot customers requested it.
“I can’t reach the conclusion that he was just dabbling in other drugs. Not with his numerous convictions while he was in his 20s and 30s,” Conley told Welsh.
Under advisory sentencing guidelines, Williams faced a prison term of 51 to 63 months.
You have free articles remaining.
Williams didn’t deserve a sentence below the guideline range, Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman said. Williams had a good upbringing, a good education and opportunities that gave him choice instead of dealing drugs, she added.
Instead, Williams has compiled convictions for possessing controlled substances, domestic violence and now a federal offense, said Altman, who asked for a sentence within the guideline range.
Welsh admitted that Williams “keeps doing things he shouldn’t be doing, and he’s not good at it because he keeps getting caught,” she told Conley.
Williams said he returned to drug dealing after falling behind on child support obligations and didn’t want to go to jail as a result.
Conley told him that didn’t make sense as child support administrators would likely schedule payments that would keep Williams out of jail, but if they couldn’t, Williams wouldn’t face as much prison time as he would for dealing drugs as a felon with a firearm.
Although Williams’ loaded handgun was found in a locked bedroom, it creates a dangerous situation for his three minor children when they’re in the house or, if a drug customer or competitor sees him with it and decides he needs to carry a firearm, too, Conley said.
“And to think you wouldn’t go back to prison this time (after resuming drug dealing) just isn’t thinking,” Conley told him.
Although Welsh asked for a three-year sentence, Conley said Williams warranted more prison time as his problems with the law began when he was 13 years old and has continued through four felony convictions involving drugs, sexual assault and now unlawful possession of a firearm.
Williams’ longest sentence until Tuesday was four years, but he “will be doing life in prison on the installment plan” unless he get control of his drug addictions and dealing, Conley said.
Williams has charges of first-degree reckless homicide/delivering drugs and manufacturing heroin pending in Monroe County Circuit Court.