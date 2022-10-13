Melrose man sentenced in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Melrose man was placed on three year's probation for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. Joshua Munn was also ordered to pay $500 in restitution and perform 60 hours of community service.
Munn of Melrose was charged in July 2021 in federal court with illegally entering a restricted area or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in the Capitol building, parading/demonstrating/picketing in the Capitol building.
Munn and four of his family members initially pleaded not guilty to all four counts but reached a deal to plead guilty on the demonstrating inside the Capitol charge.
According to the criminal complaint, Munn was among five family members who traveled from Texas to Washington, D.C., to protest the counting of electoral votes that certified Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. The five were among the first who entered the Capitol building and disrupted what had previously been a routine process.
The complaint says prosecutors were tipped off by a relative that all five had entered the Capitol building.
Munn reportedly posted about the incident on his Facebook account. He wrote “... family marched on DC today it was extremely cool we did enter the Capitol building ... Second group there was no evidence from the protesters at all it all came from the police believe it or not.”
One of Munn's siblings, Kayli Munn, received the same sentence. Another sibling, Kristi Munn, received the same sentence plus 90 days of home confinement.
Joshua Munn's parents, Thomas and Dawn Munn, were sentenced to three years probation, 14 days of incarceration, 90 days of home confinement, 60 hours of community service and $500 in restitution.
The FBI agent who investigated the case is based in northern Texas. Although the complaint lists Joshua Munn with a Wisconsin address, it doesn’t reference any connection that any member of the family has to Wisconsin.
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has scheduled its next hearing for Oct. 13, pushing the investigation back into the limelight less than three weeks before the midterm election that will determine control of Congress. It will be the panel's first public session since the summer, when lawmakers worked through a series of tightly scripted hearings that attracted millions of viewers and touched on nearly every aspect of the Capitol insurrection. The committee had planned to hold the hearing in late September, but postponed as Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida. The panel — comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans — has not yet provided an agenda, but Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said recently that the hearing would "tell the story about a key element of Donald Trump's plot to overturn the election." Associated Press reporter Farnoush Amiri explains the significance of hearing's timing, especially with midterm elections less than a month away and former President Trump's influence over many of the Republican candidates. "Donald Trump is not on the ballot, but so many people who have taken his cause and who have taken his baseless claims for election fraud and voter fraud in the 2020 election are on the ballot," Amiri said. The Committee is expected to release a final cumulative report of its findings by the end of the year.
Conservative activist Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has appeared for a voluntary interview with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. The committee has for months sought an interview with Thomas in an effort to know more about her role in trying to help former President Donald Trump overturn his election defeat. She texted with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and contacted lawmakers in Arizona and Wisconsin after the election. The testimony from Thomas — known as Ginni — was one of the remaining items for the panel as it eyes the completion of its work. The panel has already interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses and shown some of that video testimony in its eight hearings over the summer. Thomas' attorney, Mark Paoletta, said last week that Thomas had agreed to meet with the panel and is "eager to answer the committee's questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election." The extent of her involvement in the Capitol attack is unclear. In the days after The Associated Press and other news organizations called the presidential election for Biden, Thomas emailed two lawmakers in Arizona to urge them to choose "a clean slate of Electors" and "stand strong in the face of political and media pressure." The AP obtained the emails earlier this year under the state's open records law. She has said in interviews that she attended the initial pro-Trump rally the morning of Jan. 6 but left before Trump spoke and the crowds headed for the Capitol.
