Melrose man sentenced in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Melrose man was placed on three year's probation for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. Joshua Munn was also ordered to pay $500 in restitution and perform 60 hours of community service.

Munn of Melrose was charged in July 2021 in federal court with illegally entering a restricted area or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in the Capitol building, parading/demonstrating/picketing in the Capitol building.

Munn and four of his family members initially pleaded not guilty to all four counts but reached a deal to plead guilty on the demonstrating inside the Capitol charge.

According to the criminal complaint, Munn was among five family members who traveled from Texas to Washington, D.C., to protest the counting of electoral votes that certified Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. The five were among the first who entered the Capitol building and disrupted what had previously been a routine process.

The complaint says prosecutors were tipped off by a relative that all five had entered the Capitol building.

Munn reportedly posted about the incident on his Facebook account. He wrote “... family marched on DC today it was extremely cool we did enter the Capitol building ... Second group there was no evidence from the protesters at all it all came from the police believe it or not.”

One of Munn's siblings, Kayli Munn, received the same sentence. Another sibling, Kristi Munn, received the same sentence plus 90 days of home confinement.

Joshua Munn's parents, Thomas and Dawn Munn, were sentenced to three years probation, 14 days of incarceration, 90 days of home confinement, 60 hours of community service and $500 in restitution.

The FBI agent who investigated the case is based in northern Texas. Although the complaint lists Joshua Munn with a Wisconsin address, it doesn’t reference any connection that any member of the family has to Wisconsin.