Melvina couple pleads guilty to keeping child in makeshift cage

SPARTA — A Melvina couple accused of keeping two children in makeshift cages and abusing four children pleaded guilty to three of nine counts against them in Monroe County Circuit Court.
Amy Headrick, 41, and Travis Headrick, 49, admitted last week that neglected children in their care when they pleaded guilty to neglecting a disabled child, neglecting a child causing bodily harm and false imprisonment, according to court records.
They are scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. May 21.
As part of the agreement, three charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, a charge of child abuse intentionally causing harm and false imprisonment were dismissed.
The couple was arrested in 2018 after police obtained a photo of a young boy confined in a horse trough with a metal fencing cover secured with zip ties.
According to the criminal complaint, police found a 10-year-old boy in the horse trough, an 11-year-old boy locked in a double-stacked cage and a 12-year-old girl in a room that could be unlocked only from the hallway.
Two other children in the residence, including the couple’s biological daughter, showed no signs of having their movements within the house restricted. Most of the doors inside the residence were equipped with alarms.
A disabled adult also lived at the residence.
The couple told police the children were caged due to issues with discipline and incontinence and that confining them was the only way to keep them safe. Amy Headrick told police, “I don’t consider it a cage. It’s more of a glorified crib.”
Amy Headrick said the 10-year-old was normally put to bed at 7 p.m. and was let out for “potty breaks” about midnight and 2 p.m. She described his cage as “a membrane that is washable.” When police asked her what would happen in case of a fire, she said she could free the children “within 30 seconds.”
Travis Headrick said the children are cognitively disabled and told police, “You don’t understand what you’re saying. Unfortunately you don’t understand their cognitive behavior and the danger they put themselves in.”
The babysitter, who went to the residence Monday and through Friday, told police she unlocked the cages every morning and was told by Amy Headrick to return the two children to the cages if they misbehaved. If they didn’t, they were allowed to do arts-and-crafts until lunch. After lunch, the two were returned to the cages. The babysitter said she would have contacted police sooner but feared being evicted from her rental unit owned by the Headricks.
The complaint said there were no toys in the house and “no evidence anywhere that children even lived in house.”
The two are each free on a $20,000 cash bond.