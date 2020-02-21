Melvina couple pleads guilty to keeping child in makeshift cage

A disabled adult also lived at the residence.

The couple told police the children were caged due to issues with discipline and incontinence and that confining them was the only way to keep them safe. Amy Headrick told police, “I don’t consider it a cage. It’s more of a glorified crib.”

Amy Headrick said the 10-year-old was normally put to bed at 7 p.m. and was let out for “potty breaks” about midnight and 2 p.m. She described his cage as “a membrane that is washable.” When police asked her what would happen in case of a fire, she said she could free the children “within 30 seconds.”

Travis Headrick said the children are cognitively disabled and told police, “You don’t understand what you’re saying. Unfortunately you don’t understand their cognitive behavior and the danger they put themselves in.”

The babysitter, who went to the residence Monday and through Friday, told police she unlocked the cages every morning and was told by Amy Headrick to return the two children to the cages if they misbehaved. If they didn’t, they were allowed to do arts-and-crafts until lunch. After lunch, the two were returned to the cages. The babysitter said she would have contacted police sooner but feared being evicted from her rental unit owned by the Headricks.