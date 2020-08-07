Melvina couple sentenced to 4 years in prison for keeping kids in makeshift cages

“I’m going to say -- and I think everyone knows this: Good people don’t do this,” Ziegler said. “Good people don’t engage in this type of behavior. This is not just one split-second decision, where something happens and you react. This is something that was going on over some time.”

The children who were kept in makeshift cages by the couple said Friday in court that life with their adoptive parents started out great.

“What I don’t get is what changed, when they started just being mean to us,” said the youngest child, who was locked in a horse trough with a piece of wire fencing over the top.

The children described feeling like they were untrustworthy and “bad kids” without understanding why.

“I feel like my freedom and my childhood were taken from me,” said the oldest boy.

He said that every day he lived with the Headricks, he lived in fear, saying loving parents would not hold their kids’ head under water to punish them, beat them or lock them in cages.

“I wish you guys would have thought through what you were doing to us. I just want to tell you that I forgive you,” said the oldest boy. “You guys knew what you were doing was wrong, because you kept it a secret.”