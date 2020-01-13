You are the owner of this article.
2 men arrested for drug crimes in La Crosse; police say 'candy of the gods' is really meth
2 men arrested for drug crimes in La Crosse; police say 'candy of the gods' is really meth

Dylan Nash

Nash
Dalton Siam

Siam

A man was arrested in La Crosse Friday with what he called “candy from the gods” — and what La Crosse police say is methamphetamine.

The La Crosse Police Department was called to the 900 block of South Seventh Street Friday evening after people reported two men standing outside an apartment and refusing to leave.

Police arrived to find Dylan C. Nash, 27, and Dalton J. Siam, 24. Both have no permanent address and warrants for their arrest, according to the report.

A search of Nash revealed 6.6 grams of marijuana, a vape pen, meth pipes and 0.5 grams of a white crystal-like substance consistent with meth, according to the report. Nash denied that the substance was meth, saying it was “candy from the gods” and that “it fell from the heavens.”

Police say Nash also claimed the marijuana was a prescription.

Both men were arrested and taken to the La Crosse County Jail.

