2 men arrested for drug crimes in La Crosse; police say 'candy of the gods' is really meth

A man was arrested in La Crosse Friday with what he called “candy from the gods” — and what La Crosse police say is methamphetamine.

The La Crosse Police Department was called to the 900 block of South Seventh Street Friday evening after people reported two men standing outside an apartment and refusing to leave.

Police arrived to find Dylan C. Nash, 27, and Dalton J. Siam, 24. Both have no permanent address and warrants for their arrest, according to the report.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A search of Nash revealed 6.6 grams of marijuana, a vape pen, meth pipes and 0.5 grams of a white crystal-like substance consistent with meth, according to the report. Nash denied that the substance was meth, saying it was “candy from the gods” and that “it fell from the heavens.”

Police say Nash also claimed the marijuana was a prescription.

Both men were arrested and taken to the La Crosse County Jail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.