2 men arrested for drug crimes in La Crosse; police say 'candy of the gods' is really meth

A search of Nash revealed 6.6 grams of marijuana, a vape pen, meth pipes and 0.5 grams of a white crystal-like substance consistent with meth, according to the report. Nash denied that the substance was meth, saying it was “candy from the gods” and that “it fell from the heavens.”
Police say Nash also claimed the marijuana was a prescription.
Both men were arrested and taken to the La Crosse County Jail.
Anita M. Parce, 23, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 10 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police found meth and a glass pipe in her bag Dec. 30, according to the complaint.
Randy Russell Jr.
Delamonte E.L. Hill
Delamonte E.L. Hill, 18, La Crescent, Minn., was charged Jan. 9 with strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery intending bodily harm and disorderly conduct. Hill put his hand around a woman’s neck and squeezed, slammed her head against a door window and punched her, according to the criminal complaint.
Shanna Tondola
Louis W. Steele
Louis W. Steele, 35, La Crosse, was charged with felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct. Steele violated terms of a previous bond forbidding new crimes Jan. 4 when he swore and yelled at a woman, according to the criminal complaint.
Michael Hemker
Steven Huntington
Kieng Yang
David Swertfeger
Timothy Kasten
Timothy A. Kasten, 28, Onalaska, was charged Jan. 8 with retail theft as a party to a crime and felony bail jumping. He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine in a different case. Kasten took several items in December from Menards, violating terms of his bond, and had meth in his pocket when arrested Dec. 21, according to the two complaints.
James Ramsey
Michael Ryan
Karla Dank
Karla J. Dank, 58, West Salem, was charged Jan. 7 with possession with intent to deliver THC, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dank had 47.2 grams of marijuana Dec. 20, tried to shut the door on police and had a marijuana pipe, according to the complaint.
Quintin Stello
Javontay Scott
Reuben Bates
Robert Wilson
Robert D. Wilson, 25, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Wilson was found doing meth in a vehicle at about noon Dec. 30 outside the Salvation Army, according to the complaint, and he handed over meth and two needles to a Salvation Army social worker.
John Young
Jordan M. Weiker
Jordan M. Weiker, 30, La Crosse, was charged Jan. 2 with discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker, resisting an officer, attempted battery and disorderly conduct. Weiker became belligerent at about 2:17 a.m. Dec. 14 at an Onalaska restaurant and bar, according to the complaint, and swung a bag at a bartender, then poked and spit at a police officer.
Lavon Liggins
Star Yang
Star Yang, 33, Holmen, was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Yang had 0.06 grams of meth, a meth pipe and marijuana Dec. 27, according to the complaint.