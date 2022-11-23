Menomonie man charged with injury OWI

A 33-year-old Menomonie man has been accused of injuring himself and the driver of another vehicle after a drunk driving crash Nov. 17 in La Crosse.

Jacob A. Greenway was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of drunk driving/causing injury and operating with prohibited blood-alcohol content/causing injury and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving/causing bodily harm.

According to the criminal complaint, Greenway was operating at a high rate of speed and occupying both eastbound lanes of Mormon Coulee Road when he crashed into two vehicles ahead of him. The driver of one of the vehicles reported head pain and was medically transported to a local hospital.

Greenway was also transported to a local hospital. The complaint says Greenway smelled of intoxicants and needed assistance walking from his vehicle to a stretcher.

All three vehicles in the crash sustained significant damage.

The complaint says Greenway was interviewed in the emergency room. He reportedly said he didn't remember how the crash happened. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .193.

Greenway has a previous drunk driving conviction from Dunn County in 2019. He is free on a $2,500 signature bond. His next court date is a Jan. 27, 2023, calendar call.