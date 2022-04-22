 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Milwaukee jury convicts man in slaying of Onalaska resident

  • 0
Angel Monge Mathuzima

Angel Monge Mathuzima

 Steve Rundio

A 32-year-old Milwaukee man accused in the death of 33-year-old Ryan Sorenson of Onalaska has been convicted by a Milwaukee County jury.

Angel Monge-Mathuzima was convicted Wednesday in Milwaukee County Circuit Court of a single felony count of second-degree reckless homicide. He is accused of stabbing Sorenson to death after a Sept. 15, 2019, altercation on South 71st St. in Milwaukee.

Monge-Mathuizima remained at large for nearly a year before his arrest Aug. 1, 2020. He has remained in the Milwaukee County Jail since then on a $25,000 cash bond. He faces a maximum 12 years in prison.

A second defendant, Shirley Louise Monge, 32, Milwaukee, pleaded guilty last year to felony battery/party to a crime. She was arrested the same day as Monge-Mathuzima and was released from jail Sept. 14, 2020, after posting $5,000 cash bail.

Both are scheduled to be sentenced June 6.

+1 
Shirley Louise Monge

Shirley Louise Monge
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraq-Turkey tensions: Hunt for Kurdish fighters forces families out

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News