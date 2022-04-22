Milwaukee jury convicts man in slaying of Onalaska resident

A 32-year-old Milwaukee man accused in the death of 33-year-old Ryan Sorenson of Onalaska has been convicted by a Milwaukee County jury.

Angel Monge-Mathuzima was convicted Wednesday in Milwaukee County Circuit Court of a single felony count of second-degree reckless homicide. He is accused of stabbing Sorenson to death after a Sept. 15, 2019, altercation on South 71st St. in Milwaukee.

Monge-Mathuizima remained at large for nearly a year before his arrest Aug. 1, 2020. He has remained in the Milwaukee County Jail since then on a $25,000 cash bond. He faces a maximum 12 years in prison.

A second defendant, Shirley Louise Monge, 32, Milwaukee, pleaded guilty last year to felony battery/party to a crime. She was arrested the same day as Monge-Mathuzima and was released from jail Sept. 14, 2020, after posting $5,000 cash bail.

Both are scheduled to be sentenced June 6.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.