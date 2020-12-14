 Skip to main content
Milwaukee man accused of possessing 13 pounds of marijuana
A criminal complaint has been filed against a 26-year-old Milwaukee man after police allegedly found over 13 pounds of marijuana in his possession. D'Monte Darnell Williams faces a single felony charge of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

According to the criminal complaint, Williams was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over by a Wisconsin State Patrol officer Oct. 31 for driving too fast through a crash zone. The complaint says Williams gave a confusing account of where the vehicle was headed, and a K9 unit was summoned to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle.

Police reportedly located a duffel bag with 13.19 pounds of marijuana distributed among 12 freezer bags. The complaint says Williams declined to answer questions and told police to "just take me." The driver, along with four children in the vehicle, were released.

Williams has an initial appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court set for Jan. 5.

