Milwaukee man accused of possessing 13 pounds of marijuana

A criminal complaint has been filed against a 26-year-old Milwaukee man after police allegedly found over 13 pounds of marijuana in his possession. D'Monte Darnell Williams faces a single felony charge of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
According to the criminal complaint, Williams was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over by a Wisconsin State Patrol officer Oct. 31 for driving too fast through a crash zone. The complaint says Williams gave a confusing account of where the vehicle was headed, and a K9 unit was summoned to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle.
Police reportedly located a duffel bag with 13.19 pounds of marijuana distributed among 12 freezer bags. The complaint says Williams declined to answer questions and told police to "just take me." The driver, along with four children in the vehicle, were released.
Williams has an initial appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court set for Jan. 5.
Jeffery D. Stellick
Jeffery D. Stellick, 36, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Onalaska police responded to a retail theft complaint at Target in Onalaska, where Stellick was allegedly found with a gem baggie containing methamphetamine. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond.
Steve Rundio
Andre C. Lodoen
Andre C. Lodoen, 23, La Crosse, was charged with possession of a narcotic drug and possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Walmart on Mormon Coulee Road for a theft complaint and detained Lodoen, who was allegedly found with .6 grams of heroin and .2 grams of methamphetamine. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
William G. Ives
William G. Ives, 40, La Crosse, was charged with strangulation/suffocation and intimidation of a victim. According to the criminal complaint, Ives put his hands around a woman's neck during an argument while the two were inside a parked car Nov. 10 in La Crosse. The complaint also says Ives took the woman's phone after she told him she was calling police. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond with a no-contact order.
Steve Rundio
Yano W. Gipson
Yano W. Gipson, 47, Holmen, was charged with strangulation/suffocation. According to the complaint, Gipson put his right hand around a woman's neck during a Nov. 10 altercation in Holmen. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond with a no-contact order.
Richard Wendell Dobyns
A criminal complaint has been filed against Richard Wendell Dobyns for fifth-offense drunk driving. The complaint says he registered a blood-alcohol level of .246 while operating a vehicle Nov. 6 on Interstate 90 in Onalaska.
Kara R. Kiesow
Kara R. Kiesow, 31, La Crosse, was charged with possession of narcotic drugs and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Kiesow was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over July 7 by La Crosse police on Car Street. A search of Kiesow allegedly found a brown substance in a plastic bag later identified as heroin. She has an initial appearance set for Nov. 13.
Bret M. Richert
Bret M. Richert, 35, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Richert was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by La Crosse police Nov. 9 on Mormon Coulee Road. Police searched Richert and allegedly found .7 grams of heroin, .4 grams of methamphetamine and 1.3 grams of ecstasy.
Xavier W. Kay Valent
Xavier U. Kay Valent, 26, no permanent address, was charged with substantial battery. According to the criminal complaint, Valent broke a man's nose with a single punch during a Nov. 7 altercation at a Johnson Street residence in La Crosse. He was released on a $2,500 signature bond.
Michael David Mitton
Michael David Mitton, 28, Holmen, was charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent. According to the complaint, the owner of a GMC Yukon had left the keys in the ignition Nov. 8 and saw Mitton enter the vehicle and drive away from a Caledonia Street address in La Crosse. The vehicle was recovered three hours later parked outside a West Salem residence. Mitton was released on a $2,500 signature bond.
Steve Rundio
Thomas E. Chadwell
Thomas E. Chadwell, 54, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Chadwell was pulled over Oct. 30 in West Salem and found with 1.3 grams of methamphetamine. Judge Gloria Doyle ordered a $1,000 signature bond, but Chadwell remained in the La Crosse County Jail on a state Department of Corrections bond.
Steve Rundio
