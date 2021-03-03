 Skip to main content
Milwaukee man arrested on drug charges after La Crosse County traffic stop
Milwaukee man arrested on drug charges after La Crosse County traffic stop

From the COLLECTION: Drug crimes in the news locally series
A criminal complaint has been filed against a 22-year-old Milwaukee man after he was allegedly found with fentanyl and cocaine during a Jan. 9 traffic stop in La Crosse County.

Kendall D. Smith faces felony charges of possession of narcotics with intent to deliver and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

According to the criminal complaint, a Wisconsin State Patrol officer pulled over a vehicle driven by Smith for speeding on Interstate 90 between West Salem and Bangor. While speaking with Smith, the officer noticed a flip phone constantly alerting notifications and that Smith's hands were shaking. Smith reportedly handed the officer an expired driver's license.

The officer summoned the assistance of a K9 unit, which conducted an exterior sniff of the vehicle. After a positive alert, police searched the vehicle and allegedly found 10 grams of fentanyl and eight grams of cocaine. Based on the amount of the substances, police determined they were not normal user amounts and were intended for sale.

The complaint says smaller amounts of cocaine were found on Smith's person. He reportedly told police, "Y'all gonna take my last crack rock."

Smith has an initial appearance set for March 11 in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

