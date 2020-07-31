Milwaukee man charged in Sparta shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPARTA--A Milwaukee man was charged Thursday with murder in Monroe County in connection with a fatal shooting last month in Sparta.

Damara R. Skenandore-Medina, 28, was arrested this week by the Milwaukee Police Department on a warrant issued in Monroe County. He was charged with felony murder-armed robbery, distribution of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and harboring or aiding a felon. He’s being held on a $1 million cash bond in the Monroe County Jail.

According to the Sparta Police Department, officers were called about 1:15 a.m. June 11 to Court and Hill streets for a report of shots fired and arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken first to a Sparta hospital, then transferred to La Crosse, where he died from his injuries.

Police said Thursday they believe the shooting is related to the sale of illegal drugs, but it remains under investigation.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

