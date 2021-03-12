Milwaukee man charged with 5th OWI

A 49-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged with drunk driving after a March 11 traffic stop on Interstate 90.

Daniel R. Gorman was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony fifth-offense drunk driving, felony fifth-offense operating with a prohibited alcohol content and misdemeanor operating while revoked/drunk driving-related.

According to the criminal complaint, Gorman was eastbound on the Interstate around 3:15 p.m., when a Wisconsin State Patrol officer clocked him traveling 82 mph in a 70 mph zone and initiated a traffic stop. The officer reported that Gorman had glassy eyes and that the vehicle smelled of intoxicants.

Gorman reportedly told police his last drink was a screwdriver he consumed in Des Moines, Iowa. He didn’t deny he was speeding and told police he was traveling from Des Moines to Milwaukee.

The complaint says Gorman showed multiple clues of intoxication during a field sobriety test and refused a preliminary breath test. Police obtained a search warrant for a blood draw.

La Crosse County assistant District Attorney Emily Ruud asked for a $10,000 cash bond. She cited Gorman’s lack of ties to the area and mandatory prison time if convicted.