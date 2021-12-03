Milwaukee man charged with multiple drug offenses

A 36-year-old Milwaukee man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond after being arrested on multiple drug charges.

Pierre A. Wiley was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with the following felonies:

Manufacutre/delivery of heroin.

Manufacture/delivery of Schedule I and Schedule II narcotics (two counts).

Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

Maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Possession of narcotic drugs.

Possession of cocaine.

Wiley also faces a misdemeanor count of theft of movable property.

According to the criminal complaint, police received a tip from a confidential informant that Wiley was in La Crosse to sell heroin and fentanyl, and police set up controlled buys Sept. 2, Sept. 22 and Oct. 29.

The complaint says a confidential informant purchased 1.7 grams of heroin for $600 from an acquaintance of Wiley during the first transaction and purchased three grams of fentanyl directly from Wiley for $200 during the second transaction.

During the third buy, the informant reportedly gave Wiley $1,000 for 5.5 grams of suspected fentanyl. After the transaction, Wiley reportedly became suspicious and took the informant's police-issued recording device. The complaint says Wiley punched the informant in the face and that the informant returned to police "in shock and very scared." The complaint says the informant declined to press assault charges against Wiley for fear of retaliation.

Wiley was taken into custody Nov. 30 on a probation/parole warrant. A search of his person allegedly found 6.4 grams of a white milky substance, 1.1 grams of a brown powdery substance and $10,772 in cash.

Shortly after Wiley's arrest, police searched a Wood Street residence in La Crosse where Wiley was reportedly staying. A search of the residence allegedly found 15.4 grams of cocaine and $1,820 in cash. Wiley reportedly asked if the charges against him were "tickets" and said, "You said heroin is a felony, even if it's only a little?"

Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Danielle Kranz asked Judge Todd Bjerke to set the cash bond at $200,000. She said Wiley is a "for-profit drug dealer" who visits La Crosse solely to distribute drugs. Kranz said the state has a strong case and described Wiley as a flight risk.

Wiley's attorney Thomas Rhodes said his client denies the charges and asked for a signature bond or a significantly lower cash bond.

Wiley faces a maximum of 94 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

