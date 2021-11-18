 Skip to main content
Milwaukee man convicted in Sparta homicide

A jury in Monroe County has convicted a 39-year-old Milwaukee man in the death of a robbery victim.

Michael Richard Hartmann was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting that took the life of 61-year-old Anthony Koopman. Prosecutors argued that Hartmann and 32-year-old Eric Borges of Milwaukee robbed Koopman at gunpoint during a June 2020 drug deal on a Sparta street with Hartmann firing the fatal shot.

Hartmann was also convicted of attempted armed robbery, possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and a felon in possession of a firearm.

Borges faces felony charges of felony murder/party to a crime, harboring a felon and possession of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

He has a status hearing set for Jan. 12, 2022.

The trial lasted five days, and the jury deliberated for three hours before reaching a verdict.

After the verdict, Judge Todd Ziegler revoked Hartmann’s bond and scheduled a Feb. 8 sentencing date.

Michael Richard Hartmann

Hartmann

 Steve Rundio
Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

