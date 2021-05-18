Milwaukee man faces drug, weapons charges

A 24-year-old Milwaukee man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $5,000 cash bond after being arrested early Sunday morning on drug and weapons charges.

Montanez S. Miller was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two felony counts of a felon in possession of a firearm, one felony count of receiving stolen property, one felony count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, two misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called for a complaint of a man carrying a firearm in his pants at Legend’s Bar in La Crosse. Police made contact with the man but didn’t locate the firearm. Several witnesses told police the weapon was handed off to a man later identified as Miller.

Police located Miller in a nearby parking lot a short time later. The complaint says Miller took off running after police requested to talk with him. A foot pursuit ended after Miller tripped and fell on the north sidewalk of 200 Jay St. Miller reportedly complied with police instructions after he fell.

A search of Miller allegedly found a Glock 19 nine millimeter pistol reported stolen in Racine County and a Glock 27 .40 caliber pistol. Both firearms were loaded.