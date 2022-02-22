Milwaukee man sentenced to life for Sparta homicide

SPARTA -- A 38-year-old Milwaukee man convicted of a murdering a man in Sparta will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Todd Ziegler sentenced Michael Richard Hartmann to life in prison without parole after a jury found him guilty in the fatal shooting and robbery of 61-year-old Anthony Koopman.

Ziegler also sentenced Hartmann to 12 years in prison for attempted armed robbery, 12 years for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and six years for a felon in possession of a firearm.

The jury trial held last November lasted five days, and the jury deliberated for three hours.

"The court considered all the relevant factors and ultimately came to the decision that Mr. Hartmann is not the kind of person who can safely be in the community," Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger said. "More importantly, this sentence brings a level of justice to the family of Mr. Koopman."

Prosecutors alleged that Hartmann and 32-year-old Eric Antonio Borges of Milwaukee robbed Koopman at gunpoint during a June 2020 drug deal on a Sparta street with Hartmann firing the fatal shot.

Borges pleaded guilty Feb. 11 to manufacture/delivery of methamphetamine and attempted murder. He has a sentencing hearing set for April 14.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.