Milwaukee police make arrests in Onalaska woman's death; son still missing

Milwaukee police have made several arrests in the homicide of an Onalaska woman but have yet to find the woman's missing son.

Police didn't immediately release the names of the people held in connection with the homicide of 25-year-old Mallery Muenzenberger. She died of multiple gunshot wounds, and her body was found Oct. 14 in the backyard of a Milwaukee residence.

Four days later, police found 20-year-old Jaheem Clark of Milwaukee dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Milwaukee police identified Clark as a person of interest in Muenzenberger's death and the disappearance of her 3-year-old son, Major Harris. The boy was seen en route from La Crosse to Milwaukee Oct. 9, and one report says the boy's last known location was at the residence where Muenzenberger was found.

An Amber Alert for Major was issued Oct. 16. The vehicle police believe Clark drove from La Crosse was found in Milwaukee Oct. 18.

Muenzenberger's family Thursday issued a plea for Major's safe return and said they are "heartbroken" over Muenzenberger's death.

"It has truly been a helpless feeling for all of us that have not been able to assist in the search for Major due to having to prepare for Mallery’s funeral," the statement reads.

The statement describes Muenzenberger as a "beautiful kind soul who loved her little boy with all of her heart." It says Muenzenberger worked two jobs while raising Major as a single mother.

"You couldn’t help but be drawn to her lovable personality," the statement says. "She had a quiet innocence about her. She never had to be the center of attention; more than likely she was the one smirking in the corner of the room with that devious look of hers. Mallery’s life will not be forgotten. We will never let her memory go."

The family said Muenzenberger died as a result of domestic violence.

"Mallery became involved in a life she never shared with our family," the statement says. "She was much too private. She was an honest person with too much trust, we have found out."

The statement thanked the Milwaukee Police Department for its efforts in the case and said "we will continue to search for her beautiful baby boy, Major, and bring him home to La Crosse."

Major's father, Carlton Harris, also issued an appeal for his safe return during a Wednesday press conference in Milwaukee.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7405.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

