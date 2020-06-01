Mindoro man accused of abusing woman, cutting her face

Later that day, Marin again attacked the woman, grabbing her neck in both hands and saying, “If you make a sound, it will be the last sound you ever make,” according to the complaint. The woman told police she lost consciousness.

The woman also told police about an incident that happened approximately a month earlier in which Marin took a three-inch folding knife and cut a 2-3-inch gash in her right cheek, then another in her right shoulder while threatening to cut her throat, according to the complaint. The woman hid the knife in the couch later and investigators located it Sunday.

She said she was also locked in the bathroom and Marin took her Social Security card to prevent her from leaving or getting a job, according to the complaint.

Marin told police the woman got a black eye after tripping on the stairs, that the cut on the woman’s cheek came from swimming in Lake Neshonoc and the shoulder cut had been there long before he met her. Later in the interview, he switched them, saying the shoulder cut was the one that came from swimming and the facial laceration had been there all along, according to the complaint.

Two other adults who lived with Marin told police they had heard Marin strike the woman and saw him punch her, according to the complaint.