Mindoro man accused of abusing woman, cutting her face

A Mindoro man was charged Monday after he was accused of cutting a woman’s face and shoulder and punching her in the face until her eye nearly swelled shut in what prosecutors called an escalating pattern of abuse.
Mario M. Marin, 33, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with mayhem, strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct.
The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call that a woman was trying to get away from an abusive relationship about 7:25 p.m. Sunday after witnesses saw her walking and crying, then hiding beneath a stranger’s vehicle.
According to the criminal complaint, the woman told investigators she had left her Mindoro home while Marin was on a trip to the store, grabbing a few belongings and running. “She had nowhere to go, but knew she had to get away from Mario,” according to the report.
The woman told police she and Marin had argued on Memorial Day and he began punching her repeatedly in the head until her eye swelled nearly shut, according to the complaint.
She showed police photos of her injury, saying the pain caused her to feel dizzy, and her face was still bruised. According to the complaint, she kicked him to get away and other adults in the home became angry at her for hurting Marin.
Later that day, Marin again attacked the woman, grabbing her neck in both hands and saying, “If you make a sound, it will be the last sound you ever make,” according to the complaint. The woman told police she lost consciousness.
The woman also told police about an incident that happened approximately a month earlier in which Marin took a three-inch folding knife and cut a 2-3-inch gash in her right cheek, then another in her right shoulder while threatening to cut her throat, according to the complaint. The woman hid the knife in the couch later and investigators located it Sunday.
She said she was also locked in the bathroom and Marin took her Social Security card to prevent her from leaving or getting a job, according to the complaint.
Marin told police the woman got a black eye after tripping on the stairs, that the cut on the woman’s cheek came from swimming in Lake Neshonoc and the shoulder cut had been there long before he met her. Later in the interview, he switched them, saying the shoulder cut was the one that came from swimming and the facial laceration had been there all along, according to the complaint.
Two other adults who lived with Marin told police they had heard Marin strike the woman and saw him punch her, according to the complaint.
La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke asked for a $2,500 cash bond, noting the escalating abuse during three months.
Marin has a minor criminal history and no prior failures to appear in court, and his pre-trial report suggests he is a low risk to not make his court appearances, according to his attorney, Vincent Rust.
Judge Scott Horne ordered a $5,000 signature bond, on the condition that Marin comply with GPS monitoring to keep him away from the victim.
“The purpose of bond under the Constitution is to secure appearance, but we also have an expectation that individuals will comply with the conditions of release that are established,” Horne said. “If we see you within that zone, you can very easily expect that you could be arrested and potentially a significant cash bond would be imposed at that time.”
Marin will be back in court 11 a.m. June 15.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.